Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QUMU. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

QUMU stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.50. Qumu has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

