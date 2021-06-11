QunQun (QUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.81 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 11% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.