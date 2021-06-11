QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QMCI remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,477. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.46. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QMCI shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.