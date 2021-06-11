R. Michael Jones Buys 2,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,269.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$78,038.69.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36.

On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

Shares of PTM stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$4.69. 43,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,680. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.23 million and a PE ratio of -23.55. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.44.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.