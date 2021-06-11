R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.14

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 2326038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,276,026 shares of company stock worth $7,059,277 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth $11,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth $3,971,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

