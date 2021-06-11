Radix (EXRD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.10 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $93.49 million and $3.10 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

