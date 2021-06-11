RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.78 Million

Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce sales of $326.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.21 million to $328.35 million. RadNet reported sales of $190.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.30 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.