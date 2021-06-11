RAI Finance Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002645 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,786,736 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

