RAI Finance (RAI) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $40.78 million and $1.93 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002402 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00196748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.34 or 0.01225922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.25 or 1.00019047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,614,377 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

