Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $20.65 million and approximately $504,728.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00141238 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,030,151 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

