Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $199,486.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00174267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00195287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.01192700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,041.91 or 1.00026771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

