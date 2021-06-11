Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0041

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $60,502.78 and $873.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00084551 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

