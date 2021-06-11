Rakon Hits Market Cap of $53.61 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $53.61 million and $789,429.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00828052 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

