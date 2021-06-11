Rakon (RKN) Market Capitalization Tops $53.30 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Rakon coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $53.30 million and approximately $538,359.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

