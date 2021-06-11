Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

RL traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $122.10. 15,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

