Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $107.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.04 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $442.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

