Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 5%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 57,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,634,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Range Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

