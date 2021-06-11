Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,090.30

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $248,090.30 and $1,218.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00786045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

