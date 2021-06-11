Rate3 24-Hour Volume Hits $637,822.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $637,822.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.14 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

