Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $3.80 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.80 million and $41,222.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.38 or 0.06331167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00433936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $560.02 or 0.01541298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00149987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00654089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00437401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006490 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,630,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.