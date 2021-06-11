Ravencoin (RVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78.80 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $595.68 million and $78.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056057 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00056963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,972,390,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

