Raymond James Boosts Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $32.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACBI. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

