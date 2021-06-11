Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

