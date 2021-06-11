Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

TSE:MAG opened at C$28.61 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 529.81. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.49.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

