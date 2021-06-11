Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

ABX opened at C$28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

