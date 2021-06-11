Raymond James Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.87.

LUN opened at C$13.01 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

