Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

OR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

