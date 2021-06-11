Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.
ERO opened at C$28.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.77. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.55 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
