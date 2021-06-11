Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.18. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

