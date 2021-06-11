Raymond James Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.67.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.64 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

