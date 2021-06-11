Raymond James Weighs in on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

