Raze Network Trading 51.6% Lower This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.61 million and $603,757.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

