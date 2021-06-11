Razor Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Razor Network has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $167,940.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

