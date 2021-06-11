RChain Price Tops $0.24 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One RChain coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $116.79 million and $417,826.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00758060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00084432 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

