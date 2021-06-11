RDA Financial Network Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

