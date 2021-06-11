Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

REAL stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.64. 90,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,674,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,042,051.48. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders have sold a total of 109,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,945 over the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

