REAL (REAL) Price Tops $0.0676 on Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. REAL has a market capitalization of $679,310.86 and approximately $87.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, REAL has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00777435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

