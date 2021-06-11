Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,619.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $2,619.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00132069 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00749065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,754,523 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

