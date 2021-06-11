Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company's resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. "

6/8/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

