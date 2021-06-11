Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ: WNEB):

6/9/2021 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

6/8/2021 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

6/3/2021 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

5/29/2021 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

5/22/2021 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

5/21/2021 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

5/15/2021 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

4/12/2021 – Western New England Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

WNEB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,342. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Western New England Bancorp Inc alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.