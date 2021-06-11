Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

6/11/2021 – Airbus was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Airbus was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Airbus was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Airbus was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Airbus was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Airbus was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Airbus was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Airbus was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Airbus was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €110.52 ($130.02). 1,046,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

