Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Stitch Fix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company reported soft second-quarter results and trimmed sales view for fiscal 2021. This further weighed on investor sentiments. Moreover, gross margin contracted in the reported quarter owing to increased shipping expenses. Higher selling, general, and administrative expenses have also been a drag. Persistence of such headwinds is likely to put pressure on EBITDA in the forthcoming period. Nonetheless, Stitch Fix is witnessing continued growth in its active client base, which is supporting the top line. Markedly, active clients improved 11.8% during second quarter. The company is also gaining from measures to boost assortments and direct buy facility. It has been making investments in product experiences that are likely to drive personalization.”

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

