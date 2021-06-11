Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.21. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 688,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.