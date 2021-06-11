Redd One Day Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,894.11 or 1.00127422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00031299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000938 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

