Redd Price Up 14.2% This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,264.72 or 0.99964222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00067797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.