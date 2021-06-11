ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $96.66 million and $2.16 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,253.28 or 0.99998631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00372901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00444589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.69 or 0.00812501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003509 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

