RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $98.96 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00352056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00165654 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

