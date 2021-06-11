RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL):

6/3/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

6/1/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

6/1/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/31/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at WBB Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

5/18/2021 – RedHill Biopharma is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 103,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,382. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Get RedHill Biopharma Ltd alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.