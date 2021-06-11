Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.