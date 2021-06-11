Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 24,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,940 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.
RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
