Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 24,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,940 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

